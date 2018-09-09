NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
740 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts increasing to 35
kt by Monday morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet across Long Island Sound
and the lower part of New York Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather