NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1155 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...East around 10 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...East around 10 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...E winds 15 to 20 kt becoming SE 10 to 15 kt
late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...E winds 15 to 20 kt becoming SE 10 to 15 kt
late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
_____
