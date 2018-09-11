NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1155 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...East around 10 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

* WINDS...East around 10 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...East 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...E winds 15 to 20 kt becoming SE 10 to 15 kt

late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...E winds 15 to 20 kt becoming SE 10 to 15 kt

late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather