NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 4, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
857 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM EDT Thursday.
* SEAS...4 to 5 ft in long period SE swell.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
