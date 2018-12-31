NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
STORM WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
239 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM EST Tuesday. The
Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
45 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
