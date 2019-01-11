NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1241 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM EST this evening. The
Gale Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather