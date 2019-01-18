NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

118 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45

kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

