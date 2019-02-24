NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
553 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55
kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to
63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.
Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and
dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
Seas 5 to 8 feet on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to
63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.
Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and
dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.
