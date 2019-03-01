NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

248 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30

kt, becoming north. An occasional gust to 35 kt possible. Seas

5 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt, becoming north. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

becoming north.

_____

