NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1152 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...GALE WARNING FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northerly winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northerly winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather