NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
424 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
