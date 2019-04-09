NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

Areas of fog, locally dense, are expected to continue through this

morning. Visibilities will generally range between 1 and 3

nautical miles, but locally could be reduced to less than 1

nautical mile.

Mariners should be prepared for sudden reduced visibility.

