NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
342 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
_____
