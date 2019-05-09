NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

Issued by National Weather Service New York NY

308 PM EDT Thu May 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT

Saturday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT

Saturday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather