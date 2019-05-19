NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT

Monday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT

Monday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather