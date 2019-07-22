NY Marine Warning and Forecast

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1109 PM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT...

For the following areas...

New York Harbor...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm...

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay...

At 1109 PM EDT, a gust front was located along a line extending from

Jamaica Bay to 6 nm northeast of Sandy Hook Reef, moving east at 35

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high

winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves.

The gust front will be near...

Entrance to New York Harbor around 1120 PM EDT.

Island Park and Barnum Island around 1125 PM EDT.

Middle Bay, Jones Inlet, East Bay, Jones Beach and South Oyster

Bay around 1130 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

