NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
319 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds becoming northeast 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds becoming northeast 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather