NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
238 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday. The
Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled. The Gale Watch is no
longer in effect.
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
