NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

322 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

