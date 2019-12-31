NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 30 kt
and seas 6 to 9 feet. Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible
tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 30 kt
and seas 6 to 9 feet. Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible
tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,
and the Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather