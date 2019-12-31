NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,

and the Long Island south shore bays.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 6 to 9 feet. Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible

tonight and Wednesday.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

