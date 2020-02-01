NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
321 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
