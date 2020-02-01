NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

