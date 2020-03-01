NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

