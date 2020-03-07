NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
356 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY
to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block
Island.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
