NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
310 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4
to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
