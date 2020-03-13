NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

