NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
