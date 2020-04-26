NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
332 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock
Bay.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
