NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and

Gardiners Bays. The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather