NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to

6 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM EDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather