NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic

and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather