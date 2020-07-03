NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
809 PM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Central Long Island Sound...
At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along
a line extending from 24 nm west of Essex Village to 33 nm west of
Long Island Sound to 26 nm northeast of New York Harbor, moving
southeast at 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 4130 7229 4133 7221 4129 7211 4113 7233
4096 7294 4113 7332 4119 7318 4117 7311
4123 7307 4127 7295 4131 7296 4126 7270
4132 7267 4128 7263 4133 7259 4130 7254
4131 7238 4132 7238 4136 7239 4140 7244
...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Central Long Island Sound...
At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along
a line extending from 24 nm west of Essex Village to 33 nm west of
Long Island Sound to 26 nm northeast of New York Harbor, moving
southeast at 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 4130 7229 4133 7221 4129 7211 4113 7233
4096 7294 4113 7332 4119 7318 4117 7311
4123 7307 4127 7295 4131 7296 4126 7270
4132 7267 4128 7263 4133 7259 4130 7254
4131 7238 4132 7238 4136 7239 4140 7244
...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Central Long Island Sound...
At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along
a line extending from 24 nm west of Essex Village to 33 nm west of
Long Island Sound to 26 nm northeast of New York Harbor, moving
southeast at 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 4130 7229 4133 7221 4129 7211 4113 7233
4096 7294 4113 7332 4119 7318 4117 7311
4123 7307 4127 7295 4131 7296 4126 7270
4132 7267 4128 7263 4133 7259 4130 7254
4131 7238 4132 7238 4136 7239 4140 7244
...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Central Long Island Sound...
At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along
a line extending from 24 nm west of Essex Village to 33 nm west of
Long Island Sound to 26 nm northeast of New York Harbor, moving
southeast at 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 4130 7229 4133 7221 4129 7211 4113 7233
4096 7294 4113 7332 4119 7318 4117 7311
4123 7307 4127 7295 4131 7296 4126 7270
4132 7267 4128 7263 4133 7259 4130 7254
4131 7238 4132 7238 4136 7239 4140 7244
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather