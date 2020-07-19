NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1226 PM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

