NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1226 PM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather