NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
742 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out
to 20 nm South of Block Island...
Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM
offshore...
At 741 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong
thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This
activity was located 8 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters Southeast
Of Block Island, moving east at 25 knots.
Locations impacted include...
The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and
lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm
passes.
LAT...LON 4062 7151 4064 7152 4096 7143 4096 7077
4058 7083 4059 7084 4057 7091
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather