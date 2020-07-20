NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

742 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out

to 20 nm South of Block Island...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

At 741 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity was located 8 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters Southeast

Of Block Island, moving east at 25 knots.

Locations impacted include...

The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and

lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm

passes.

LAT...LON 4062 7151 4064 7152 4096 7143 4096 7077

4058 7083 4059 7084 4057 7091

