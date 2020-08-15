NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

416 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen

Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

