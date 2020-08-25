NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 555 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 25 nm west of Long Island Sound to 15 nm northeast

of New York Harbor, moving southeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 555 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 25 nm west of Long Island Sound to 15 nm northeast

of New York Harbor, moving southeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 555 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 25 nm west of Long Island Sound to 15 nm northeast

of New York Harbor, moving southeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 555 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 25 nm west of Long Island Sound to 15 nm northeast

of New York Harbor, moving southeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather