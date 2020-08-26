NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1102 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have fallen below small craft criteria, thus

the small craft advisory has been cancelled.

_____

