NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1102 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds and seas have fallen below small craft criteria, thus
the small craft advisory has been cancelled.
_____
