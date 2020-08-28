NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 904 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 nm southwest of

Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 904 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 nm southwest of

Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 904 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 nm southwest of

Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 904 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 nm southwest of

Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 904 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 nm southwest of

Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather