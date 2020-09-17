NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have fallen below Small Craft criteria.

_____

