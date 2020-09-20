NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
429 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
