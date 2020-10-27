NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
531 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibilities have improved as drier air is beginning to move in,
thus the dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather