NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
357 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather