NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 520 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather