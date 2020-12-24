NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

412 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet on the ocean

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet on the ocean

expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and South Shore Bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet on the ocean

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet on the ocean

expected.

* WHERE...Ocean waters from Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out

20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM

EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet on the ocean

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet on the ocean

expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and South Shore Bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet on the ocean

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet on the ocean

expected.

* WHERE...Ocean waters from Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out

20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM

EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

