NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

338 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

waves 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather