NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 345 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather