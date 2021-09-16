NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

618 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing lightning and winds to around 30 knots. This

thunderstorm was located near Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at

35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4108 7186 4097 7178 4061 7252 4083 7273

4082 7264 4088 7255 4090 7263 4103 7243

4131 7188

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing lightning and winds to around 30 knots. This

thunderstorm was located near Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at

35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4108 7186 4097 7178 4061 7252 4083 7273

4082 7264 4088 7255 4090 7263 4103 7243

4131 7188

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing lightning and winds to around 30 knots. This

thunderstorm was located near Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at

35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4108 7186 4097 7178 4061 7252 4083 7273

4082 7264 4088 7255 4090 7263 4103 7243

4131 7188

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather