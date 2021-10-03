NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

