NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory may need to be extended

through Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory may need to be extended

through Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather