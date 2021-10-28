NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

401 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have fallen below small craft conditions, thus the

advisory has been discontinued.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale

Watch, east winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

