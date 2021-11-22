NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather