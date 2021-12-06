NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 337 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 3 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 3 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected on eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected on eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 3 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 3 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather