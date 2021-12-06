NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt,

becoming west tonight. Seas 3 to 5 ft expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected on eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west tonight. Seas 7 to 10 feet

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

